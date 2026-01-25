Party Leadership Decries Communal Remarks
CPI(M) veteran Paloli Mohammed Kutty criticized recent communal statements by leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian, asserting they were baseless. Kutty emphasized that the Left party will take corrective action, disapproving of suggestions linking UDF with Jamaat-e-Islami and noting divisive comments on communalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:35 IST
- India
CPI(M) veteran Paloli Mohammed Kutty has openly criticized recent statements by party leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian, labeling them as communal and unfounded.
Kutty dismissed Balan's claim suggesting that the UDF would allow Jamaat-e-Islami to control the Home Department if they gained power in the state.
He also condemned Cherian's remarks accusing the Muslim League and BJP of communalism and noted that such divisive language has no place in the party. The CPI(M) instructed Cherian to retract his statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
