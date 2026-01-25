Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Nampally Furniture Shop

A tragic incident unfolded in Nampally as a fire erupted in a four-storey furniture shop, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The blaze broke out on Saturday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation aimed at saving five people trapped in the building's basement. Despite coordinated efforts from agencies including police, fire services, and NDRF, the operation faced challenges due to dense smoke.

On Sunday, police reported the recovery of five bodies, including one woman. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his shock and assured governmental support for the victims' families, while instructing police to file criminal charges against the shop owner for neglecting fire safety regulations.