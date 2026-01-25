Tragic Idol Immersion: 20-Year-Old Drowns in Yamuna, Rescue Efforts Underway

A 20-year-old man named Vikas has tragically drowned during an idol immersion ritual in the Yamuna River, near Mayur Vihar, east Delhi. The incident prompted a large-scale multi-agency rescue operation over the weekend, with efforts hampered by strong currents and difficult conditions.

The accident was first reported on Saturday evening when Mayur Vihar police station received information about the young man being swept away. The victim, identified as Vikas from Noida, was part of a group immersing an idol when he was taken by strong currents.

Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, and other agencies were mobilized. Despite formidable challenges, including poor visibility and the forceful water current, rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities strive to recover the missing man's body.