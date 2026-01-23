Snowfall Disrupts Life in Jammu: Rescue Operations and Traffic Halted
Heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of Jammu, including Mata Vaishno Devi, disrupted transport services, leading to the suspension of flights, trains, and road traffic. Rescue operations saved over 100 stranded individuals. The snowfall provided relief from a lengthy dry spell, benefiting farmers and the tourism sector.
In a weather event that paralyzed much of Jammu, the region faced heavy snowfall, disrupting transport and prompting rescue operations. Key routes including the Jammu-Srinagar highway were closed, and over 100 people were rescued from snowbound areas.
Famous sites like the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine experienced the season's first snowfall, providing tourists with a scenic view, but compelling authorities to suspend operations temporarily. Air and rail services were also affected, leaving numerous passengers stranded.
Amid these challenges, the snowfall came as a relief, breaking a two-month dry spell and bringing hope to farmers and tourism operators. However, the inclement weather postponed events like the BSF recruitment drive and forced school closures in several districts.
