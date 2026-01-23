Snowfall Disrupts Life in Jammu: Rescue Operations and Traffic Halted

In a weather event that paralyzed much of Jammu, the region faced heavy snowfall, disrupting transport and prompting rescue operations. Key routes including the Jammu-Srinagar highway were closed, and over 100 people were rescued from snowbound areas.

Famous sites like the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine experienced the season's first snowfall, providing tourists with a scenic view, but compelling authorities to suspend operations temporarily. Air and rail services were also affected, leaving numerous passengers stranded.

Amid these challenges, the snowfall came as a relief, breaking a two-month dry spell and bringing hope to farmers and tourism operators. However, the inclement weather postponed events like the BSF recruitment drive and forced school closures in several districts.