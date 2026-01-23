Dramatic Rescue Operation Unfolds Near Scarborough Shoal

In a joint effort, China and the Philippines launched rescue operations following reports of a cargo ship in distress near the contested Scarborough Shoal, located in the South China Sea. The ship was carrying 21 Filipino crew members when it capsized.

The Chinese Coast Guard announced that rescue efforts began immediately after receiving a report early Friday morning. Thirteen crew members have been successfully rescued thus far, and efforts to locate the remaining crew continue. Two Chinese ships and several Philippine vessels and aircraft are being utilized in this operation.

The maritime feature, Scarborough Shoal, is often contentious and was recently the site of a dispute involving the Chinese military and a Philippine aircraft. Sovereignty issues continue to affect the region, with overlapping claims from neighboring countries, intensifying the complexity of rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)