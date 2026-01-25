Left Menu

Criminal Detained as Police Crack Down on Drug Peddlers in Jammu

In a significant crackdown, police arrested eight alleged drug peddlers across Udhampur and Jammu. A notorious criminal, Sandeep Kumar alias 'Chotu', was detained under the Public Safety Act. This action follows a series of bail evasions and aims to curb ongoing criminal activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:33 IST
In a concerted effort to curb drug-related activities, police authorities have arrested eight suspected drug peddlers in Udhampur and Jammu districts. Simultaneously, Sandeep Kumar, known by his alias 'Chotu', has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu, following an order from the district magistrate.

The police spokesperson noted that Kumar, a resident of Chak Aslam, has a history of escaping the justice system through multiple bails. To prevent further criminal activities, a comprehensive dossier was created leading to his PSA detention, and he has been placed at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal.

Additional arrests included two individuals caught with 6.5 grams of heroin at the Purkhoo Migrant Camp, while six others were apprehended with over 70 grams of heroin at spots in Udhampur, demonstrating heightened law enforcement activities in the area.

