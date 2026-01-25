Valiant Heroes: Celebrating Jammu Kashmir Police Medals

On the eve of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended warm congratulations to the officers and personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) and correctional services. These dedicated individuals were awarded the Medal for Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Praised for their unparalleled bravery, the members of the Jammu Kashmir Police have been recognized for their contributions to the nation. Their courage and dedication were highlighted by Lt Governor Sinha, who expressed profound admiration for their service and integrity.

The occasion underscored the importance of the awards as a beacon of national pride, with Lt Governor Sinha hoping their valour continues to inspire. Special commendations were also given to the J-K Correctional Service personnel for their meritorious conduct.

