Valiant Heroes: Celebrating Jammu Kashmir Police Medals

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulates Jammu Kashmir Police and correctional services personnel on receiving Medals for Gallantry, President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day. The recognition highlights their courage and dedication to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended warm congratulations to the officers and personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) and correctional services. These dedicated individuals were awarded the Medal for Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Praised for their unparalleled bravery, the members of the Jammu Kashmir Police have been recognized for their contributions to the nation. Their courage and dedication were highlighted by Lt Governor Sinha, who expressed profound admiration for their service and integrity.

The occasion underscored the importance of the awards as a beacon of national pride, with Lt Governor Sinha hoping their valour continues to inspire. Special commendations were also given to the J-K Correctional Service personnel for their meritorious conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

