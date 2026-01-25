Left Menu

Punjab Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals on Republic Day

Senior Punjab IPS officers such as Vibhu Raj and L K Yadav will receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. The Ministry of Home Affairs honored Punjab Police for their service. DGP Gaurav Yadav praised the awards' role in boosting morale. Other officers received Rakshak Padak and Devotion to Duty Medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:51 IST
Senior officers from Punjab's IPS cadre, including Vibhu Raj and L K Yadav, are set to receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, as announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The awards recognize the commitment and service of Punjab Police, with ADGP Vibhu Raj and Director L K Yadav among the standout recipients. Additional police personnel were acknowledged for Meritorious Service, alongside a list of officers awarded the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak.

DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, acknowledged the boost these medals provide to morale, crucial for maintaining security in the sensitive border state. Such recognition is vital for encouraging devotion among the force.

