Punjab Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals on Republic Day

Senior officers from Punjab's IPS cadre, including Vibhu Raj and L K Yadav, are set to receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, as announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The awards recognize the commitment and service of Punjab Police, with ADGP Vibhu Raj and Director L K Yadav among the standout recipients. Additional police personnel were acknowledged for Meritorious Service, alongside a list of officers awarded the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak.

DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, acknowledged the boost these medals provide to morale, crucial for maintaining security in the sensitive border state. Such recognition is vital for encouraging devotion among the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)