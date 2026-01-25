Himachal Pradesh Grants Republic Day Remission to 397 Prisoners

The Himachal Pradesh government has marked Republic Day by granting remissions to 397 prisoners in various state jails, according to officials on Sunday. The initiative is aimed at rewarding inmates who have demonstrated good conduct during their incarceration.

According to an official order, prisoners serving life sentences or those sentenced to more than ten years have been granted a 45-day remission. Those serving sentences of over five years to ten years receive a 30-day reduction. Inmates sentenced between three to five years receive a 21-day remission, while those serving more than one year to three years are granted 15 days. A 7-day remission is provided for inmates with sentences between six months and one year.

Additional Director General of Prison and Correctional Services, Abhishek Trivedi, highlighted that 1,083 convicted prisoners are currently in the state's jails, of which 397 will benefit from the remission. He emphasized that certain categories, including those convicted under the NDPS Act and other serious offences, are excluded from the remission.

(With inputs from agencies.)