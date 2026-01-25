Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grants Republic Day Remission to 397 Prisoners

The Himachal Pradesh government has granted remission to 397 prisoners in celebration of Republic Day. The remission varies from seven to 45 days based on the length of the sentence. Exclusions apply for serious crimes. This decision showcases the state's effort to reward good conduct among inmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh Grants Republic Day Remission to 397 Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has marked Republic Day by granting remissions to 397 prisoners in various state jails, according to officials on Sunday. The initiative is aimed at rewarding inmates who have demonstrated good conduct during their incarceration.

According to an official order, prisoners serving life sentences or those sentenced to more than ten years have been granted a 45-day remission. Those serving sentences of over five years to ten years receive a 30-day reduction. Inmates sentenced between three to five years receive a 21-day remission, while those serving more than one year to three years are granted 15 days. A 7-day remission is provided for inmates with sentences between six months and one year.

Additional Director General of Prison and Correctional Services, Abhishek Trivedi, highlighted that 1,083 convicted prisoners are currently in the state's jails, of which 397 will benefit from the remission. He emphasized that certain categories, including those convicted under the NDPS Act and other serious offences, are excluded from the remission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026