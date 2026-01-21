Faridabad's Notorious 'Psycho Killer' Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A local court in Faridabad handed a life sentence to Singh Raj, a 54-year-old dubbed the 'psycho killer,' for kidnapping and murdering a woman in 2022, police confirmed on Wednesday. Raj's heinous acts include the murder of six individuals, among them three minors from the Faridabad area.

Passed by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar, the court's judgment also included a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh. The sentence came after a woman reported her 20-year-old niece missing in January 2022. Her remains were unearthed soon after, leading to Raj's arrest.

Beyond this conviction, Raj confessed to five other murders, including his own relatives, revealing a disturbing pattern. Over the years, Raj committed these crimes while working as a security guard in a Faridabad hospital. The case involved testimony from 29 witnesses, ultimately affirming Raj's life sentence.

