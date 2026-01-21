Left Menu

Faridabad's Notorious 'Psycho Killer' Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A Faridabad court sentenced Singh Raj to life imprisonment for multiple murders, including a 2022 case involving a missing woman. Raj, a former security guard, confessed to six killings. The court, having considered testimonies from 29 witnesses, imposed a life sentence along with a fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:02 IST
Faridabad's Notorious 'Psycho Killer' Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Singh Raj
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Faridabad handed a life sentence to Singh Raj, a 54-year-old dubbed the 'psycho killer,' for kidnapping and murdering a woman in 2022, police confirmed on Wednesday. Raj's heinous acts include the murder of six individuals, among them three minors from the Faridabad area.

Passed by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar, the court's judgment also included a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh. The sentence came after a woman reported her 20-year-old niece missing in January 2022. Her remains were unearthed soon after, leading to Raj's arrest.

Beyond this conviction, Raj confessed to five other murders, including his own relatives, revealing a disturbing pattern. Over the years, Raj committed these crimes while working as a security guard in a Faridabad hospital. The case involved testimony from 29 witnesses, ultimately affirming Raj's life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026