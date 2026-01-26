U.S. Enforces Visa Restrictions on Haiti Officials
The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on members of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, revoking the visas of two council members and their families due to alleged ties to gangs and interference with anti-terrorism efforts. The names of impacted individuals were not disclosed.
The United States has taken a firm stance against alleged criminal activities in Haiti by imposing visa restrictions on the members of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council.
According to the U.S. State Department's announcement on Sunday, the decision affects two council members and their immediate families. The actions are prompted by claimed connections to gang operations and obstruction of governmental moves to counteract these groups deemed as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
The targeted individuals remain unnamed in the official release, highlighting a heightened diplomatic maneuver with no immediate personal identifiers disclosed.
