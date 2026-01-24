Left Menu

Outcry Over Federal Agents in Minneapolis: A Call for Change

In Minneapolis, another shooting by federal agents has prompted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to demand an immediate halt to immigration enforcement operations in the state. The governor criticized the Trump administration's deployment of untrained officers, urging the removal of such forces to prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:00 IST
  • United States

Federal agents have reportedly shot another individual in Minneapolis, spurring immediate calls from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to cease the Trump administration's enforcement operations in the state. Walz communicated his concerns on social media, labeling the incident 'sickening' and urging the removal of what he described as 'violent, untrained officers.'

In response, Minneapolis officials are investigating reports of the shooting that occurred in the city's south. The local government has asked residents to remain calm and to steer clear of the affected area.

This incident has underscored the tension between local authorities and federal enforcement agencies, raising fresh debates over federal presence and tactics in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

