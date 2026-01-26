Kim Jong Un's Artistic Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Mansudae Art Studio on Sunday to oversee the creation of sculptures for a memorial honoring North Korean troops who died while fighting abroad. According to state media KCNA, these soldiers were part of a defense pact with Russia, deployed to fight in Ukraine in 2024.

During his visit, Kim expressed that these sculptures would 'convey forever the legendary feats of admirable sons of the DPRK,' highlighting the heroism shown by these troops. The initiative coincides with North Korea's preparations for a significant party congress aimed at setting future policy directions.

Analysts anticipate that the upcoming Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party will be accompanied by a major military parade, reflecting the ongoing importance of military achievements in North Korean policy and culture.