Bihar's Ambitious Mission: One Crore Government Jobs by 2030

In a significant announcement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan declared the state administration's goal of creating one crore government jobs by 2030. Speaking on the 77th Republic Day at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, he highlighted the government's mission-mode efforts in filling current vacancies and generating additional positions as needed.

Governor Khan noted the state's dedication to maintaining the rule of law, signified by an increased police force now numbering 1.21 lakh. Additional measures include the construction of security boundaries around temples and burial grounds to preserve communal harmony. The government's commitment to women's empowerment was underlined by enhanced representation in the police and financial aid for women entrepreneurs.

Bihar's administration has made strides in improving the state's infrastructure, particularly health facilities, and initiatives aimed at economic empowerment for women. The NDA government supports women to start businesses with Rs 10,000 and promises further financial assistance should they succeed, reflecting Bihar's proactive stance on socio-economic development.