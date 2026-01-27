Tragedy Off the Coast: French Tourists Perish in Oman Boat Accident

Three French tourists lost their lives when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, according to a statement by the Omani police shared on Tuesday.

The vessel, holding 25 people, encountered trouble 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman, resulting in the tragic event. Among those on board were the group of tourists, a tour guide, and the ship's captain.

The incident left two tourists with minor injuries. A comment from France's foreign ministry is still awaited following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)