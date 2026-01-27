Left Menu

Tragedy Off the Coast: French Tourists Perish in Oman Boat Accident

Three French tourists lost their lives when a boat capsized off Oman's coast. The vessel, with 25 people aboard, including French tourists and crew, tipped over near Sultan Qaboos Port. Two others sustained minor injuries. The French foreign ministry has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three French tourists lost their lives when a boat capsized off the coast of Oman, according to a statement by the Omani police shared on Tuesday.

The vessel, holding 25 people, encountered trouble 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in the Gulf of Oman, resulting in the tragic event. Among those on board were the group of tourists, a tour guide, and the ship's captain.

The incident left two tourists with minor injuries. A comment from France's foreign ministry is still awaited following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

