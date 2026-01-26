Tensions Mount as Israel Hunts for Final Hostage in Gaza
Israel is conducting a large-scale operation to locate the last hostage in Gaza, amid international pressure to implement the next phase of a ceasefire. The Rafah crossing is considered key in signifying progress. Meanwhile, a UN agency headquarters in Jerusalem was set on fire amid ongoing tensions.
Israel announced Sunday it is undertaking a large-scale military operation in Gaza to find the last remaining hostage, as international mediators, including Washington, urge progress to the ceasefire's next phase.
The Israeli Cabinet is considering opening the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a significant step towards advancing the US-brokered ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's discussions with US envoys focused on these developments, despite the complication of not yet having recovered hostage Ran Gvili.
Simultaneously, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in east Jerusalem faced an arson attack following recent demolitions. The agency, under constraint due to Israeli legislation, accused Israel of attempting to dismantle Palestinian refugee status amidst accusations of past infiltration by Hamas.
