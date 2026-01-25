Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nampally: Fatal Fire Highlights Safety Negligence

A tragic fire in Nampally claimed five lives, including two children and an elderly woman, due to asphyxiation. The blaze occurred in a building housing a furniture shop, highlighting significant fire safety violations. Officials suspect electrical faults or cooking gas mishap as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in a four-storey building in Nampally, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including two children and an elderly woman, due to asphyxiation, according to officials on Sunday.

The blaze occurred late Saturday, prompting rescue operations to retrieve five people trapped in the building's basement. The facility, which housed a furniture store alongside families, violated fire safety norms, said Telangana's Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann.

The victims' deaths point to safety negligence with furniture, chemicals, and other materials improperly stored in basement areas. Investigations are underway to determine whether an electrical short-circuit or cooking gas triggered the fire.

