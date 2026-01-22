Left Menu

Gujarat Government Implements Key IAS Transfers

The Gujarat government has announced a reshuffle involving IAS officers. Nagarajan M is transferred as Surat's municipal commissioner, replacing Shalini Agrawal, who is assigned as managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. Dr. Rajender Kumar takes additional charge as VC-MD of GSRTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:14 IST
Gujarat Government Implements Key IAS Transfers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government enacted significant changes within its administrative ranks by transferring two IAS officers and reallocating additional responsibilities to another. These adjustments signify strategic movements in key positions of governance.

Nagarajan M, the vice chairman and managing director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), has been appointed as Surat's new municipal commissioner. This move replaces Shalini Agrawal, who now steps into the role of managing director at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

In a further development, IAS officer Dr. Rajender Kumar, formerly Commissioner of Transport in Gandhinagar, will assume additional duties as vice chairman and managing director of the GSRTC, effectively replacing Nagarajan. These changes highlight the ongoing structural adjustments within the state's administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026