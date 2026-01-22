Gujarat Government Implements Key IAS Transfers

The Gujarat government enacted significant changes within its administrative ranks by transferring two IAS officers and reallocating additional responsibilities to another. These adjustments signify strategic movements in key positions of governance.

Nagarajan M, the vice chairman and managing director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), has been appointed as Surat's new municipal commissioner. This move replaces Shalini Agrawal, who now steps into the role of managing director at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

In a further development, IAS officer Dr. Rajender Kumar, formerly Commissioner of Transport in Gandhinagar, will assume additional duties as vice chairman and managing director of the GSRTC, effectively replacing Nagarajan. These changes highlight the ongoing structural adjustments within the state's administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)