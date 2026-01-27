Inter-State Marriage Scam Busted: Fake Brides Arrested

In a major breakthrough, police in Uttar Pradesh have unraveled an inter-state marriage racket, apprehending three suspects, including a female accomplice. The individuals allegedly orchestrated fraudulent marriages, using counterfeit Aadhaar cards and fake identities to dupe grooms, police reported.

The gang's modus operandi involved sourcing women from West Bengal, equipping them with forged identification documents, and arranging matrimonies, only for the brides to abscond with cash and valuables soon after, according to law enforcement authorities.

During police interrogation, one of the accused, Noorjahan Khatoon, also known as Kajal, confessed to orchestrating multiple marriages in the region, reportedly charging unsuspecting grooms hefty amounts. Authorities have detained the trio and initiated a broader investigation to unearth additional participants in this criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)