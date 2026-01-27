Left Menu

Inter-State Marriage Scam Busted: Fake Brides Arrested

An inter-state marriage scam has been exposed in Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of three individuals, including a woman using fake identities to marry and rob grooms. The group allegedly sourced women from West Bengal, provided them with counterfeit IDs, and arranged marriages, stealing valuables shortly after the ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:30 IST
Inter-State Marriage Scam Busted: Fake Brides Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, police in Uttar Pradesh have unraveled an inter-state marriage racket, apprehending three suspects, including a female accomplice. The individuals allegedly orchestrated fraudulent marriages, using counterfeit Aadhaar cards and fake identities to dupe grooms, police reported.

The gang's modus operandi involved sourcing women from West Bengal, equipping them with forged identification documents, and arranging matrimonies, only for the brides to abscond with cash and valuables soon after, according to law enforcement authorities.

During police interrogation, one of the accused, Noorjahan Khatoon, also known as Kajal, confessed to orchestrating multiple marriages in the region, reportedly charging unsuspecting grooms hefty amounts. Authorities have detained the trio and initiated a broader investigation to unearth additional participants in this criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026