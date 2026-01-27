Fast-Tracking Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates: Maharashtra's Push for Progress

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has called for expedited processing of Kunbi caste certificate applications for Maratha community members in Marathwada. He emphasized the need for efficiency at the village level to prevent backlog and ensure timely certification, following a related government resolution issued last month.

The meeting, held at the state's secretariat, involved key officials, including other ministers and divisional commissioners. The aim is to ensure the smooth issuance of Kunbi caste and validity certificates, as well as to address educational benefits for Maratha students.

The state government's initiative is in response to the historical classification of the Kunbi community as an Other Backward Class in Maharashtra, thus qualifying members for job and education reservations. Officials are required to validate applications through rigorous documentation, including residence proof and historical family records.

