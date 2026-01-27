Global Political Pulse: January-February 2026 Political Events Uncovered

A comprehensive schedule of international political, economic, and cultural events for early 2026 highlights crucial diplomatic interactions and global festivities. High-profile meetings such as those in Berlin involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ethiopian Prime Minister Inga Ruiniene are set to foster international relations.

Additionally, Europe hosts several significant events, including the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the Berlin International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Asia becomes a focal point with ASEAN discussions in the Philippines and visits by various state leaders to China and Japan.

Amidst these diplomatic endeavors, cultural occasions like the Venice Carnival and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show promise splendor, showcasing a lively blend of diplomacy and cultural expression on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)