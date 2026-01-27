Left Menu

Defying Snow and Duty: A Doctor's Trek to Care

Dr. Basharat Pandit, a gynaecologist, defied heavy snow to reach Shopian district hospital in Kashmir. His determination to attend to pregnant patients amidst harsh weather exemplifies a profound sense of duty. Despite challenges, he traveled via an excavator to perform crucial surgeries, ensuring patient safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:22 IST
Braving treacherous weather, Dr. Basharat Pandit showcased unwavering dedication as he made a perilous journey to the district hospital in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. His commitment to patient care, particularly for pregnant women, outweighed the severe conditions he faced.

The gynaecologist set out at 7:30 a.m. from Srinagar, encountering worsening weather and waist-deep snow during his 55-kilometer drive. His car became ensnared in the snowy conditions of south Kashmir, compelling him to walk three kilometers towards the hospital.

Eventually, Dr. Pandit managed to hitch a ride on an excavator, reaching the hospital around 10:30 a.m. His sense of responsibility enabled him to perform ten surgeries, ensuring all patients remained stable despite the challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

