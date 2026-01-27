India-EU Trade Deal: A Strategic Breakthrough in Global Trade Engagement

The newly inked India-European Union (EU) trade deal has been hailed as a "strategic breakthrough" by Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This landmark agreement provides unprecedented access for 99 percent of Indian exports, safeguarding related sectors and promising a new era of prosperity for the nation.

The deal is a key component of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It signifies a defining moment, fostering a trusted, mutually beneficial partnership between India and the EU. Shah emphasized that this agreement sets new standards for people-friendly trade deals, opening vast opportunities for various sectors including textiles, footwear, and engineering goods.

Further, the agreement presents a significant milestone aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, enhancing India's global trade stance. With 13 pacts coupled with mobility and defence collaborations, this Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is considered a crucial stepping stone towards a rules-based global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)