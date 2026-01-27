Boko Haram Captures Nigerian Troops, Ignites Fear

In a shocking development, suspected Boko Haram militants ambushed Nigerian soldiers in northeastern Borno state, killing seven and capturing 13 others, including a commanding officer. The attack occurred during a routine patrol in the Damasak area at around 1400 GMT, security sources confirm. The Nigerian military launched an offensive in the region earlier this year to reclaim areas from insurgents.

The major in charge of the troops reportedly fought valiantly before being captured, with Boko Haram militants seizing his phone. Attempts by the troops to contact the captured soldiers led to a chilling exchange when a militant answered the call, claiming custody of the soldiers. Despite these efforts, a military rescue team only managed to recover the bodies of the deceased, while the captured soldiers remain missing.

Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP, have persisted in their deadly attacks, challenging military efforts with guerrilla tactics and exploiting the challenging terrain and limited government presence. The ongoing insurgency underscores the regional instability that has plagued northeastern Nigeria since 2009, resulting in widespread displacement and loss of life.