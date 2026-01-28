Trump's Immigration Policy Faces Turmoil Amid Minneapolis Unrest

President Donald Trump is confronting heightened political pressure as his administration rethinks its immigration enforcement strategy in Minneapolis. The move comes after federal agents shot two U.S. citizens, prompting anger and calls for change.

Tom Homan, appointed as the city's new immigration officer, met with Minnesota's local officials to discuss new strategic approaches. This shift is viewed as part of a wider effort by the White House to ease tensions and refine its policies.

Despite these changes, public and political dissatisfaction with Trump's immigration agenda continues to grow, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Proposals for NIS reforms and calls for leadership changes increase the stakes in Washington.