India Soars: Transforming into a Global Aviation Hub

India is poised to become a global leader in aviation manufacturing, with significant efforts underway to enhance the ecosystem. Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted India's increasing role as a trusted partner amid rising air traffic demand. Major plans include facilities by Adani and HAL for making regional aircraft.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced ongoing efforts to bolster India's manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to establish the nation as a premier global exporter of aviation components and products.

India's civil aviation market is rapidly expanding, with soaring air traffic demand prompting airlines to order more than 1,500 planes. The government is intensifying initiatives to elevate aviation sector-related manufacturing within the country.

Highlighting India's burgeoning reputation as a dependable partner in aviation, Naidu said the sector is emerging as a vital economic pillar. He made these comments at Begumpet airport while inaugurating the aviation summit, Wings India 2026, which commenced Wednesday.

