Sunteck Realty's Third Quarter Triumph: Profit and Expansion Surge
Sunteck Realty reported a 34% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, amounting to Rs 56.83 crore. Total income rose to Rs 356.04 crore. The company expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 1.75-acre parcel in Mumbai, with three projects promising a combined revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.
Sunteck Realty has reported a significant growth spurt, posting a 34% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 56.83 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year.
The company also saw its total income rise sharply, hitting Rs 356.04 crore, up from Rs 174.76 crore during the same period last year.
Sunteck Realty's latest strategic move includes acquiring a 1.75-acre land in Mumbai, with this and two other projects expected to generate a combined revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.
