Winter Storm Sweeps North India: Snowfall Halts Travel and Brings Chill

A winter storm has hit north India with heavy snowfall and rain, disrupting travel and leading to cold temperatures. Snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has closed main highways, while flights in Srinagar were canceled. Rain in Delhi set a new record for January precipitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful winter storm has brought significant disruption across north India, as heavy snowfall and rain have affected daily life. Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are among the hardest hit, with the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to impassable snow conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued adverse weather.

In Kashmir, the avalanche of snow has led to the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar International Airport, where continuous snowfall has made the runway unsafe. Military units were notably impacted, with 60 individuals stranded but later rescued by the Border Roads Organisation in the Doda district.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been experiencing its wettest January in recent years, as thunderstorms and rain caused major disturbances. Additional rain in Rajasthan also contributed to the widespread chilly conditions. Despite these challenges, the meteorological department hints at a gradual warm-up in the coming days.

