Daring Escapee from Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Arrested in Gujarat

Dharmesh Chunara, who escaped a Nepalese jail amid 'Gen Z' protests, has been arrested by Gujarat Police. The Special Operations Group used technical and human intelligence to track him down. Chunara, initially arrested for drug trafficking, had been on the run since a prison break last year.
In a high-profile arrest, Dharmesh Chunara, an Ahmedabad resident who escaped a Nepalese prison during the 'Gen Z' protests, has been apprehended by Gujarat Police, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the crime branch successfully tracked down Chunara through a coordinated effort that employed both technical surveillance and human intelligence.
Chunara had fled Nepal's Bhadra Jail amidst civil unrest last year, leading to a violent prison break where he and other prisoners escaped. Authorities are now liaising with Nepal and India's Ministry of External Affairs regarding his extradition.
