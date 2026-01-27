Daring Escapee from Nepal's Gen Z Uprising Arrested in Gujarat

In a high-profile arrest, Dharmesh Chunara, an Ahmedabad resident who escaped a Nepalese prison during the 'Gen Z' protests, has been apprehended by Gujarat Police, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the crime branch successfully tracked down Chunara through a coordinated effort that employed both technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Chunara had fled Nepal's Bhadra Jail amidst civil unrest last year, leading to a violent prison break where he and other prisoners escaped. Authorities are now liaising with Nepal and India's Ministry of External Affairs regarding his extradition.

