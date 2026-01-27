Left Menu

Controversy Over UGC Regulations: Divisions and Protests Erupt

New UGC regulations addressing caste-based discrimination have ignited protests and criticism. Opposition voices accuse the government of creating societal rifts, while officials assure fair implementation. The policy has drawn backlash, including political resignations, as groups unite in protest, fearing adverse effects on societal harmony.

Updated: 27-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:55 IST
Controversy Over UGC Regulations: Divisions and Protests Erupt
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has criticized the government's recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations intended to address caste-based discrimination, accusing the central administration of using them to create societal divisions. Speaking to ANI, Rai suggested parallels to religious divisions, claiming the government aims to distract from failures and maintain power.

In contrast, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed public concerns, reassuring that the new regulations will not permit discrimination or misuse. Pradhan emphasized fair implementation following criticism from general category students worried about potential bias under the updated rules.

Additionally, protests erupted in Lucknow, and political figures like Shyam Sundar Tripathi have resigned in protest, labeling the regulations as dangerous and divisive. Meanwhile, former City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri has secured multi-state support against the regulations, arguing they're detrimental to constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

