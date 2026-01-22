Bombay High Court Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Minister's Son's Evasion

In a stern rebuke, the Bombay High Court has admonished the Maharashtra government over its failure to arrest the fugitive son of a Shiv Sena cabinet minister, who is implicated in election-related violence.

Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned the efficacy of law enforcement and criticized the Chief Minister's apparent helplessness in holding ministers accountable. The incident stems from a clash between political factions during the Mahad Municipal Council elections.

Following the court's pressure, the government assured that the minister's son would surrender swiftly, aligning with legal expectations.

