Bombay High Court Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Minister's Son's Evasion
The Bombay High Court has rebuked the Maharashtra government for inaction as Shiv Sena minister's son, wanted in connection with violence during Mahad Municipal Council elections, evades arrest. Justice Madhav Jamdar criticized the government's inability to enforce the law, questioning the Chief Minister's helplessness and urging action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stern rebuke, the Bombay High Court has admonished the Maharashtra government over its failure to arrest the fugitive son of a Shiv Sena cabinet minister, who is implicated in election-related violence.
Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned the efficacy of law enforcement and criticized the Chief Minister's apparent helplessness in holding ministers accountable. The incident stems from a clash between political factions during the Mahad Municipal Council elections.
Following the court's pressure, the government assured that the minister's son would surrender swiftly, aligning with legal expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Cleared: Court Acquits Former Chief Minister in ED Summons Case
Independent Triumph: Pramila Keni Aligns with Shiv Sena
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Takes Action Against Recruitment Exam Scams
Political Shuffle: MNS and Shiv Sena Forge New Alliance
BJP and Shiv Sena Gear Up for Leadership Selection Post-Civic Polls