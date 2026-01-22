Left Menu

Bombay High Court Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Minister's Son's Evasion

The Bombay High Court has rebuked the Maharashtra government for inaction as Shiv Sena minister's son, wanted in connection with violence during Mahad Municipal Council elections, evades arrest. Justice Madhav Jamdar criticized the government's inability to enforce the law, questioning the Chief Minister's helplessness and urging action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST
Bombay High Court Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Minister's Son's Evasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke, the Bombay High Court has admonished the Maharashtra government over its failure to arrest the fugitive son of a Shiv Sena cabinet minister, who is implicated in election-related violence.

Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned the efficacy of law enforcement and criticized the Chief Minister's apparent helplessness in holding ministers accountable. The incident stems from a clash between political factions during the Mahad Municipal Council elections.

Following the court's pressure, the government assured that the minister's son would surrender swiftly, aligning with legal expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

 Switzerland
2
Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

 India
3
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026