Centre Pushes States to Fast-Track Labour Codes at Vijayawada Conference

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day Regional Level Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Secretaries in Vijayawada, calling on States and Union Territories to accelerate preparations for the effective rollout of India’s four Labour Codes.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, State governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the UT of Puducherry, and NCT of Delhi, along with representatives of key labour institutions including ESIC, EPFO, DTNBWED, DGFASLI, DGMS and VV Giri National Labour Institute, participated in the conference.

The Vijayawada meet is the third in a series of five regional conferences being organised nationwide to facilitate smooth implementation of the Labour Codes and deliberate on reforms related to ESIC, EPFO, and employment initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

Labour Codes a Transformative Reform

Addressing the gathering, Karandlaje described the consolidation of 29 Central labour laws into four Labour Codes as a historic and transformative reform, undertaken after extensive consultations with States, employers and workers’ representatives.

She said the Codes are designed to align labour regulation with the changing world of work, promote transparency, simplify compliance, and strengthen worker welfare through technology-enabled governance. Highlighting key provisions, the Minister pointed to uniform definitions, web-based inspections, decriminalisation of minor offences, increased participation of women in the workforce, work-from-home enabling provisions, and for the first time, social security coverage for gig, platform and unorganised workers.

Stressing the importance of cooperative federalism, Karandlaje urged States to ensure timely finalisation of Rules, integration of State IT systems with Central portals, capacity building of field functionaries, and effective last-mile awareness. She also highlighted the expansion of ESIC coverage and employment generation schemes like PMVBRY as key pillars supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

States Highlight Need for Coordination and Awareness

Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister Shri Vasamsetti Subhash said the Labour Codes reflect the spirit of Centre–State cooperation and aim to balance worker welfare with ease of doing business. He noted that discussions at the conference would help strengthen implementation and stressed the importance of coordination between employers and workers, along with greater last-mile awareness of workers’ rights and entitlements.

He also called for expanding ESIC outreach and healthcare infrastructure to ensure wider access to social security and medical benefits.

Focus on Rules, IT Readiness and Capacity Building

Setting the context, Shri Alok Chandra, Senior Labour and Employment Advisor, Ministry of Labour & Employment, said the regional conferences are aimed at ensuring smooth, coordinated implementation of the Codes. He underlined the need for IT readiness, harmonisation of Shops and Establishments Acts, capacity building, and close Centre–State coordination.

Following the inauguration, senior officials from the Ministry and States presented updates on the drafting of Rules, IT system preparedness, and progress toward aligning State-level platforms with the Central IT architecture. Detailed discussions focused on identifying gaps, accelerating statutory notifications, and establishing Boards, Funds and institutional mechanisms envisaged under the Codes.

The conference also provided a forum for consultations on proposed schemes under the Labour Codes, digital platforms for implementation, and strategies to enhance awareness among States, employers and workers.