Dramatic Rescue from Crocodile-Infested Lake: HYDRAA to the Rescue

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (HYDRAA) successfully saved nine individuals from perilous conditions in Mir Alam Lake, officials confirmed. The group, consisting of workers and engineers, was left stranded when their boat's engine malfunctioned, leaving them vulnerable to the lake's crocodile inhabitants.

Stranded in fading light, the group reached out for help. A mechanic informed them that repairs were impossible without bringing the vessel ashore, a task complicated by thick water hyacinths obstructing their progress. As night fell, growing fears prompted a call to emergency services.

An elite HYDRAA team equipped with torch lights answered the distress call, navigating the treacherous waters with the aid of signals from mobile phone flashlights. The team conducted a two-phase rescue, first bringing four to safety, then returning for the remaining five. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised HYDRAA's efforts on social media, highlighting their commitment to safeguarding public assets and environmental conservation.

