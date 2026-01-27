Global Buddhist Summit Delegates Experience Buddha Relics, Republic Day Spirit

A defining moment of the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) was the visit of nearly 250 foreign monks and international delegates to the Qila Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, where they paid homage and offered prayers before the holy relics of Lord Buddha. The exposition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 January 2026, offered delegates a rare convergence of history, spirituality and cultural diplomacy.

Delegates from India and abroad spent over two hours immersed in the exhibition, deeply moved by the historical journey of the Piprahwa relics—from their removal from India in 1898 to the nation’s sustained efforts for their repatriation and eventual reunification. Many expressed admiration for India’s commitment not only to preserving its ancient heritage but also to restoring sacred artefacts to their rightful home.

A deeply spiritual experience

The visit left many delegates visibly emotional. Several monks chanted prayers before the relics in an atmosphere marked by serenity and reverence.

“We are extremely fortunate to receive the blessings of the relics of the Shakyamuni and witness this extraordinary collection,” said a senior Sangha member.“This spiritual experience was completely unexpected and deeply transformative,” another delegate shared.

Organisers of the Global Buddhist Summit revealed that the visit was intentionally kept as a surprise element, designed to complement the summit’s academic and philosophical discussions with a profound spiritual encounter.

Monks at Republic Day Parade: a moment of contrast and harmony

In another significant engagement, around 60 monks from different countries attended the Republic Day Parade on 26 January, witnessing India’s ceremonial display of defence capabilities, discipline and democratic strength.

The presence of monks and nuns—symbols of peace and compassion—amidst military formations created a powerful visual and emotional contrast. While India showcased its strategic and sovereign strength, the monks embodied the message of Dhamma as a path to resolving global challenges, a theme frequently emphasised by the Prime Minister.

“It was a thrilling experience,” remarked a senior monk.

In a touching moment after the parade, three nuns from Vietnam requested to stay back to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he passed by the enclosure. Assisted by the International Buddhist Confederation staff, they were able to see and greet the Prime Minister from close quarters.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” one of the nuns said later, cherishing the moment captured in photographs to share back home.

India’s dual message to the world

Together, the relic exposition and Republic Day participation underscored India’s unique global identity—a civilisation rooted in spiritual wisdom, compassion and cultural continuity, while firmly asserting its democratic values, sovereignty and national strength on the world stage.