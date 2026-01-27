Tourism Hits Record High as SA Welcomes 10.48 Million Visitors in 2025

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has reaffirmed tourism’s role as a powerful engine of economic growth, investment and job creation, as South Africa recorded its highest-ever international arrivals in 2025.

Addressing the media in Pretoria earlier today, the Minister revealed that 10.48 million international visitors arrived in South Africa between January and December 2025—a 17.6% increase compared to 2024 and the strongest performance on record.

“This is not coincidence. It is the result of deliberate policy choices, focused implementation and strong collaboration between government and the private sector,” De Lille said.

Policy, partnerships and performance

The Minister credited the momentum to coordinated action under the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, endorsed by Cabinet last year and developed in close collaboration with industry, led by the South African Tourism Business Council.

A major catalyst going forward will be the rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system by the Department of Home Affairs. Following a successful pilot during the G20 Summit, the system will initially target key source markets including India, China, Mexico and Indonesia.

“With the full rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, we project the creation of between 80,000 and 100,000 additional jobs. That is transformative,” De Lille said.

Air connectivity unlocking demand

The Minister also highlighted the impact of expanded air connectivity, welcoming new and returning routes such as:

Qantas’ direct Perth–Johannesburg flight

Air France’s daily seasonal service to Cape Town

SAA’s Cape Town–Mauritius route

Expanded domestic routes, including FlySafair’s Hoedspruit–Cape Town service

“These routes are unlocking demand and dispersing tourism across the country,” she noted.

Provinces show strong gains

Provincial performance also reflected the tourism rebound:

KwaZulu-Natal recorded a turnaround, with Durban welcoming 1.2 million visitors during the festive season

The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre in the Free State—developed through a R120 million partnership between the Department of Tourism, the EU and SANParks—has attracted over 80,000 visitors and generated more than R1 million in revenue since opening

Safety and visitor confidence

To strengthen tourist safety, the private sector has launched a crime call centre linked to the Secura App, enabling faster emergency response. During the festive season, 1,500 tourism monitors were deployed nationwide, including over 400 supporting the Border Management Authority.

Global recognition

South Africa’s growing competitiveness was further underscored when it was named Best Destination: Africa 2025 at the Travel Weekly Reader’s Choice Awards.

Why this matters

With visa reform, air access expansion, safety interventions and strong public–private partnerships converging, South Africa’s tourism sector is positioning itself as a high-impact growth pillar—capable of delivering jobs at scale while spreading economic benefits across regions.