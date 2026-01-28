Newcastle Faces Tough PSG Challenge Amid Key Player Injuries
Newcastle United will play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League without their key midfielder Joelinton, who is sidelined due to a groin injury. Captain Bruno Guimarães might return if he passes a fitness test. The teams, tied in points, aim to secure a spot in the knockout stage.
Newcastle United will be missing midfielder Joelinton for their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Joelinton sustained a groin injury while playing against Aston Villa, forcing an early exit in the match's second half.
Newcastle's manager, Eddie Howe, announced during a pre-match press conference that Joelinton will not be available but noted the injury isn't considered severe, expecting him sidelined for a few weeks.
The Newcastle squad flew to Paris under challenging conditions, with their flight delayed by severe weather. They aim to secure a victory at Parc des Princes, which would advance them to the tournament's last 16.
