Dollar Decline Continues Amid Tariff Tensions and Rate Speculations

The U.S. dollar experienced a fourth consecutive day of losses on Tuesday, reaching a four-month low. This decline is attributed to potential coordinated currency intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decisions amid ongoing political and economic uncertainties.

A combination of factors, including U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats on South Korea and Canada, and political gridlock over government funding, has magnified market volatility. Economic policy uncertainty continues to soar as investors shy away from the 'Sell America' trade, according to Karl Schamotta from Corpay.

Traders are closely watching the foreign exchange market, particularly the yen, due to speculated U.S.-Japan rate checks. Meanwhile, currency pairings such as the euro, sterling, and Australian dollar are showing resilience, reflecting global apprehensions about U.S. economic policies.

