Doomsday Clock Ticks Closer: A Global Warning

The Doomsday Clock has been set closer to midnight by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, highlighting global threats like nuclear tensions, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, climate change, and AI misuse. This marks the third adjustment in recent years as global risks continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:41 IST
In a pressing update, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds before midnight, underscoring heightened global threats. Key factors influencing this shift include nuclear tensions among major powers such as the United States, Russia, and China, along with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The announcement raised alarms about unregulated artificial intelligence in military systems, which could potentially aid in biological threats and disinformation. Additionally, climate change continues to pose significant challenges. Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin, criticized global leadership's failure to mitigate these dangers, as neo-imperialism gains ground.

Amid deteriorating diplomatic frameworks, the Bulletin emphasized the high risk of nuclear use, exacerbated by regional tensions and military escalations. The expiration of the New START treaty further compounds the threat landscape, amid indications of aggressive nationalism and a disregard for scientific and academic institutions.

