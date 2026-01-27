Elite Party Predators: Behind the Glitzy Facade

Three wealthy brothers, among them New York's renowned real estate brokers, are on trial, accused of executing a scheme to lure women into exclusive parties where they were allegedly drugged and raped. This closely followed federal sex trafficking case is shedding light on these allegations.

Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander reportedly had a playbook to deceive women and girls by promising them access to opulent gatherings, only to assault them, prosecutors allege. The defense claims these women willingly participated, characterizing the events as consensual encounters misconstrued as trafficking.

This high-profile trial began as more than 20 women prepared to testify against the brothers. While the prosecution frames them as predators exploiting lavish settings like New York and Las Vegas for their crimes, the defense portrays them as simply engaging in typical social activities. The brothers face multiple charges and civil lawsuits for alleged sexual abuses from 2008 to 2021.