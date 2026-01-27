Left Menu

Wealth and Power on Trial: The Alexander Brothers' Controversial Case

The trial of the Alexander brothers, prominent real estate figures, has commenced in Manhattan federal court. They are accused of sexual assault and trafficking over a decade. Facing multiple charges, their trial involves numerous testimonies from alleged victims. Defense claims the encounters were consensual.

Updated: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST
The trial of three affluent brothers from New York, known for their ventures in real estate, began on Tuesday amid serious charges. Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander are facing allegations related to sexually assaulting and trafficking women and girls over more than ten years.

The high-profile case includes multiple charges against the brothers, with Tal facing nine counts and his twins Oren and Alon each facing eight. Several women are expected to testify, potentially using aliases to conceal their identities. While Oren and Tal Alexander are founders of a luxury real estate firm, Alon held an executive position at a security company. The proceedings are taking place in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

The prosecution accuses the Alexanders of exploiting their status to lure victims to opulent venues where they allegedly perpetrated assaults aided by drugs and alcohol, spanning locations from New York to Las Vegas. Legal representatives for the Alexanders argue the interactions were consensual, with no monetary exchanges for sexual activities.

