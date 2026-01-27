Left Menu

Daring Daylight Jewel Heist: Three Men Flee with Gold and Cash

Three men allegedly robbed a jewelry shop in Dasanapura, threatening staff at gunpoint. Entering on the pretext of inquiring about an ornament, they took gold and cash before escaping on a motorcycle. Police are investigating, checking the authenticity of the firearm, and working to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:03 IST
Daring Daylight Jewel Heist: Three Men Flee with Gold and Cash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of daylight robbery, three men reportedly made off with gold ornaments and cash from a jewelry shop in Dasanapura, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station when the suspects, under the guise of customers, inquired about an ornament. They then revealed a firearm to intimidate the shop staff.

Investigators are currently assessing the authenticity of the weapon used and the total value of the stolen property. The robbers, who fled by motorcycle, are the subjects of an ongoing search by teams formed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026