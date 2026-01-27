Daring Daylight Jewel Heist: Three Men Flee with Gold and Cash

In a brazen act of daylight robbery, three men reportedly made off with gold ornaments and cash from a jewelry shop in Dasanapura, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station when the suspects, under the guise of customers, inquired about an ornament. They then revealed a firearm to intimidate the shop staff.

Investigators are currently assessing the authenticity of the weapon used and the total value of the stolen property. The robbers, who fled by motorcycle, are the subjects of an ongoing search by teams formed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)