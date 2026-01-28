Kim Jong Un Plans Nuclear Expansion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that the upcoming congress of the ruling Workers' Party will reveal plans aimed at fortifying the country's nuclear deterrence capabilities. The state news agency, KCNA, reported this development on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of Kim's direction of a successful test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system on Tuesday, underscoring North Korea's continued focus on strengthening its military arsenal.

The congress and its forthcoming strategies signify an intensified commitment by North Korea to enhance its defenses amid ongoing global tensions, as observed by analysts and experts watching the region closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)