Kim Jong Un Plans Nuclear Expansion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the forthcoming Workers' Party congress will present strategies to bolster the nation's nuclear deterrence. This follows his oversight of a successful large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system test, as reported by KCNA state news agency.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that the upcoming congress of the ruling Workers' Party will reveal plans aimed at fortifying the country's nuclear deterrence capabilities. The state news agency, KCNA, reported this development on Wednesday.
The announcement comes on the heels of Kim's direction of a successful test of a large-caliber multiple-rocket launch system on Tuesday, underscoring North Korea's continued focus on strengthening its military arsenal.
The congress and its forthcoming strategies signify an intensified commitment by North Korea to enhance its defenses amid ongoing global tensions, as observed by analysts and experts watching the region closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Bull Faces Setback in Pre-Season Testing at Barcelona
Isack Hadjar's Wet and Wild F1 Testing Debacle
Serbia's Academic Uprising: University Protests Challenge Government
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Italy Protests Israeli Soldier's Actions
Iran on Edge: Protests, Economic Strain, and Military Tensions