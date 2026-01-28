Euro Surges to New Heights Amid U.S. Dollar Retreat

The euro has surged to $1.20 against the U.S. dollar for the first time since mid-2021. This increase is part of a broader trend where investors are distancing themselves from the U.S. dollar, a movement accelerated since the beginning of the year.

Historically, the euro has hovered just below the $1.20 mark since its introduction in 1999, although it's still below its 2008 peak of $1.60. Market observers point to President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade, foreign, and economic policies during his second term as reasons for the shift in investor sentiment away from dollar-backed assets.

This sentiment doesn't benefit the euro alone; other European currencies have also seen upticks. Over the past 12 months, the euro has appreciated by 14%, the Swiss franc by 15%, and the Swedish crown by nearly 20%, marking a significant shift in currency values.

