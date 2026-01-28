UGC's Controversial Regulations Spark Nationwide Protests

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a plea contesting a University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation criticized for its narrow definition of caste-based discrimination. The regulation allegedly excludes certain categories from institutional protection, leading to protests across the nation.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the plea for urgent consideration. A lawyer representing the petitioners emphasized potential discrimination against the general category under the new rules, known as 'Rahul Dewan and Ors vs Union.'

The 2026 UGC regulation requires higher education institutions to establish 'equity committees' to handle complaints of discrimination, including those based on caste. However, detractors argue it limits protection by focusing solely on SC, ST, and OBC groups, excluding 'general' category individuals who may face discrimination. Student protests continue in opposition to the regulation's perceived inequity.