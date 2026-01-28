Left Menu

Rwanda Takes Britain to Arbitration Over Scrapped Asylum Deal

Rwanda has filed an arbitration case against Britain over a cancelled asylum deal, originally signed before UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's term. The East African nation claims Britain breached the financial terms by suspending payments. The dispute arose after Britain's internal political changes and geopolitical tensions in the region.

Updated: 28-01-2026 12:43 IST
Rwanda has initiated arbitration proceedings against Britain at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over a terminated asylum agreement. The deal, enacted before Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office, involved Rwanda accepting migrants from Britain in exchange for financial compensation.

The Rwandan government accuses Britain of ignoring the financial commitments outlined in the 'migration partnership'. While Britain seeks to nullify upcoming payments due in April 2025 and April 2026, discussions to formalize this never materialized.

Relations between the nations have been tense since Britain paused aid to Rwanda, citing its alleged support for the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, accusations Kigali denies.

