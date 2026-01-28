Rwanda Takes Britain to Arbitration Over Scrapped Asylum Deal

Rwanda has initiated arbitration proceedings against Britain at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over a terminated asylum agreement. The deal, enacted before Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office, involved Rwanda accepting migrants from Britain in exchange for financial compensation.

The Rwandan government accuses Britain of ignoring the financial commitments outlined in the 'migration partnership'. While Britain seeks to nullify upcoming payments due in April 2025 and April 2026, discussions to formalize this never materialized.

Relations between the nations have been tense since Britain paused aid to Rwanda, citing its alleged support for the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, accusations Kigali denies.

