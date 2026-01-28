Rwanda Takes Britain to Arbitration Over Scrapped Asylum Deal
Rwanda has filed an arbitration case against Britain over a cancelled asylum deal, originally signed before UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's term. The East African nation claims Britain breached the financial terms by suspending payments. The dispute arose after Britain's internal political changes and geopolitical tensions in the region.
Rwanda has initiated arbitration proceedings against Britain at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over a terminated asylum agreement. The deal, enacted before Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office, involved Rwanda accepting migrants from Britain in exchange for financial compensation.
The Rwandan government accuses Britain of ignoring the financial commitments outlined in the 'migration partnership'. While Britain seeks to nullify upcoming payments due in April 2025 and April 2026, discussions to formalize this never materialized.
Relations between the nations have been tense since Britain paused aid to Rwanda, citing its alleged support for the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, accusations Kigali denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rwanda
- Britain
- asylum
- arbitration
- Keir Starmer
- migration
- agreement
- financial
- aid
- M23
ALSO READ
Historic India-EU Trade Agreement: A Boost for Economy and Jobs
EU-India Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnerships
Diplomatic Dialogues: Keir Starmer Engages with Zelenskiy on Peace Progress
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Border Patrol Incident Highlights Immigration Debate
Trump's Immigration Policy Faces Turmoil Amid Minneapolis Unrest