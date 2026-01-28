VB-G RAM G Act Sparks Controversy: Call for Rollback Hits Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu's mention of the VB-G RAM G Act in her joint address to Parliament on Wednesday sparked outcry from opposition parties. They demanded the roll back of the legislation, confident that it undermines MGNREGA's original rights-based framework.

Murmu highlighted that the act guarantees 125 days of employment, aiming to eradicate corruption and promote rural development. Her remarks were met with approval from treasury benches but simultaneously faced vocal resistance from opposition members.

The new legislation aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which has prompted opposition lawmakers to call for its withdrawal to protect the right to work and empower panchayats. The government contends that the VB-G RAM G Act will bolster rural employment guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)