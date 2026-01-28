Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Opposition Calls for Urgent Discussion

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala intensified its criticism of the state's healthcare system, moving a notice in the Assembly on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is a growing crisis.

Health Minister Veena George responded, ensuring the government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and addressing gaps, citing several initiatives underway in Kerala.

Following the rising concerns, Speaker A N Shamseer scheduled a two-hour discussion from 12 noon, addressing recent incidents of alleged medical negligence, including a man's death at a Vilappilsala hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)