Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Opposition Calls for Urgent Discussion

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has raised concerns over a healthcare crisis in the state, prompting a two-hour discussion. State Health Minister Veena George defended government efforts, while the opposition cited medical negligence and recent deaths as pressing issues that need immediate attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:14 IST
The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala intensified its criticism of the state's healthcare system, moving a notice in the Assembly on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is a growing crisis.

Health Minister Veena George responded, ensuring the government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and addressing gaps, citing several initiatives underway in Kerala.

Following the rising concerns, Speaker A N Shamseer scheduled a two-hour discussion from 12 noon, addressing recent incidents of alleged medical negligence, including a man's death at a Vilappilsala hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

