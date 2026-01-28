Kerala Health Sector Under Scrutiny: Opposition Calls for Urgent Discussion
The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has raised concerns over a healthcare crisis in the state, prompting a two-hour discussion. State Health Minister Veena George defended government efforts, while the opposition cited medical negligence and recent deaths as pressing issues that need immediate attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala intensified its criticism of the state's healthcare system, moving a notice in the Assembly on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is a growing crisis.
Health Minister Veena George responded, ensuring the government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and addressing gaps, citing several initiatives underway in Kerala.
Following the rising concerns, Speaker A N Shamseer scheduled a two-hour discussion from 12 noon, addressing recent incidents of alleged medical negligence, including a man's death at a Vilappilsala hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
