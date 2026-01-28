Ceremonial Grandeur: President Murmu's Parliament Arrival

President Droupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed in the Parliament premises by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by the iconic 'Sengol', which has been recently recognized as a cultural symbol by the Indian government.

Signifying the inauguration of the Budget Session, the president addressed both Houses of Parliament after arriving in a six-horse-driven ceremonial buggy. She was flanked by the presidential bodyguard that rode alongside her in a grand procession under the misty skies of the national capital.

Upon arrival, President Murmu was accorded a guard of honor. Prior to her arrival, a senior Marshal, donned in traditional attire, led a procession with Speaker Birla, accompanied by drum rolls, carrying the Sengol. The welcome party, consisting of top officials, proceeded ceremoniously to the Lok Sabha chamber with the cultural symbol guiding the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)