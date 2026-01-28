Chandigarh Schools Evacuated Amid Bomb Threats: A False Alarm?

Chandigarh witnessed a major security alert on Wednesday when 26 schools received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuation procedures and the deployment of anti-sabotage squads across the city. Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that out of the 26 schools, 10 have already been checked with nothing suspicious found.

Authorities have asked the public to remain calm, emphasizing that the police are conducting thorough investigations into the threat emails. Students at the affected schools were safely evacuated, and additional security measures have been implemented in these areas. The police have registered an FIR at Sector 17 and continue to analyze the situation.

The emails originated from a Gmail account, and cyber teams are currently examining this lead. Meanwhile, parents and citizens are urged not to panic, as the event follows similar hoax incidents in Punjab and Haryana. Officials advised swift reporting of any such threats to facilitate quick response and investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)