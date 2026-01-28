Monolithisch India Limited's Stellar Q3 Earnings Propel Growth

Monolithisch India Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, has posted exceptional financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹94.64 crore, a year-on-year increase of 40.82%, reinforcing its upward financial trajectory and enhanced profitability.

In Q3 FY26, the company's revenue reached ₹37.36 crore, reflecting a 42.61% YoY growth, driven by increased volumes and steady customer demand. The company's EBITDA rose by 50.08% YoY to ₹8.94 crore, highlighting effective cost management and strong operational leverage.

The firm's Profit After Tax for the third quarter surged by 54.15% YoY to ₹6.08 crore, and its Earnings Per Share increased by 20.28% to ₹2.98. This performance underscores Monolithisch India Limited's strategic capacity enhancements and market resilience amidst challenging industry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)