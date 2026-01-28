Left Menu

Monolithisch India Limited's Stellar Q3 Earnings Propel Growth

Monolithisch India Limited reported robust financial performance for Q3 FY26, with a consolidated revenue of ₹94.64 crore, marking a 40.82% YoY increase. Profit After Tax surged by 52.15% to ₹14.88 crore. The company also saw significant improvements in EBITDA and EPS, bolstered by strategic projects and market demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:11 IST
Monolithisch India Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, has posted exceptional financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹94.64 crore, a year-on-year increase of 40.82%, reinforcing its upward financial trajectory and enhanced profitability.

In Q3 FY26, the company's revenue reached ₹37.36 crore, reflecting a 42.61% YoY growth, driven by increased volumes and steady customer demand. The company's EBITDA rose by 50.08% YoY to ₹8.94 crore, highlighting effective cost management and strong operational leverage.

The firm's Profit After Tax for the third quarter surged by 54.15% YoY to ₹6.08 crore, and its Earnings Per Share increased by 20.28% to ₹2.98. This performance underscores Monolithisch India Limited's strategic capacity enhancements and market resilience amidst challenging industry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

